MTV adds Texas Flare to This Year’s VMA’s

IF you’ve been following the announcements MTV’s been throwing out about the star power we’re expected to see at this year’s VMA’s you know Ariana Grande, Logic with Ryan Tedder, and Shawn Mendes have all been tapped to perform. The music television channel just released another round and they just happen to be from ’round these here parts!

DFW’s Post Malone & H-Town’s Travis Scott are the newest edition to the list of performers we’ll see on stage at the big awards show August 20. Look for Jenny-from-the-block Miss Jennifer Lopez to get MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard during the ceremony.

OH, IT’S ON…🚨🚨🚨@PostMalone will perform LIVE at the 2018 #VMAs. Don’t miss out August 20th on @MTV!🔥🍬 pic.twitter.com/twcdiPriJh — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 8, 2018

Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations which include Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. The Carters are right behind her with eight while Drake and Childish Gambino each have seven.

