CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

MTV adds Texas Flare to This Year’s VMA’s

1 reads
Leave a comment

IF you’ve been following the announcements MTV’s been throwing out about the star power we’re expected to see at this year’s VMA’s you know  Ariana Grande, Logic with Ryan Tedder, and Shawn Mendes have all been tapped to perform. The music television channel just released another round and they just happen to be from ’round these here parts!

DFW’s Post Malone & H-Town’s Travis Scott are the newest edition to the list of performers we’ll see on stage at the big awards show August 20.  Look for Jenny-from-the-block Miss Jennifer Lopez to get MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard during the ceremony.

Cardi B leads the pack with 10 nominations which include Artist of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. The Carters are right behind her with eight while Drake and Childish Gambino each have seven.

Jennifer Lopez , logic , MTV , post malone , Travis Scott , vma

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2007 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
MTV adds Texas Flare to This Year’s VMA’s
 1 hour ago
08.08.18
Throne No More: See Rare Footage Of Jay-Z,…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
So Tessa Thompson’s Wig In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Cost…
 5 hours ago
08.08.18
LOL: Watch These Viral Remixes Of Woman Dancing…
 6 hours ago
08.08.18
Peep The Evolution Of Beyonce’s ‘Diva’ Dance Break…
 7 hours ago
08.08.18
G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee Says Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj&…
 8 hours ago
08.08.18
Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Has Meltdown On…
 8 hours ago
08.08.18
Casino Claims Charles Oakley Cheated Three Times Before…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Rashida Tlaib Looks To Become 1st Muslim Woman…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Nicki Minaj’s Mother Set To Do First Interview…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
Black Panther 4
#WordEyeHeard: ‘Black Panther’ Passes $700 Million Mark
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
8 photos
It’s Murdaaaa: Every Time Brittney Atkins Was Her…
 9 hours ago
08.08.18
LOL: Here’s Proof That Mannequins Are Sometimes Funnier…
 10 hours ago
08.08.18
5 People Busted For Selling $73M In Bootleg…
 11 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”…
 12 hours ago
08.08.18
J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle,…
 15 hours ago
08.08.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close