KFi 1st ft. 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg “How I Feel,” Mistah Fab ft. Philthy Rich & Cookie Money “I Still Ain’t Got No Money” & More | Daily Visuals 8.7.18

FKi 1st’s 2 Chainz and A$AP Ferg roll with some hot wheels and Mistah Fab and his team become weather men in the club. Today's Daily Visuals.

Even though we do love fast cars and poppin’ bottles like we took home the trophy, Nascar never really found an audience in the hood. Until now… kinda.

In FKi 1st’s 2 Chainz and A$AP Ferg assisted visual to “How I Feel” the trio find themselves celebrating a Nascar style victory complete with bottles, women, and a press conference.

Back in The Town, Mistah Fab turns up himself in a manner we’re more familiar with as he, Philthy Rich and Cookie money make it rain dead Bens in the strip club for his clip to “Still Ain’t Got No Money.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ayo & Teo featuring Lil Yachty, Lil Durk featuring Gunna and and more.

FKI 1ST FT. 2 CHAINZ, A$AP FERG – “HOW I FEEL”

MISTAH FAB FT. PHILTHY RICH & COOKIE MONEY – “STILL AIN’T GOT NO MONEY”

AYO & TEO FT. LIL YACHTY – “AY3”

LIL DURK FT. GUNNA & TK KRAVITZ – “HOME BODY”

BJ THE CHICAGO KID – “THE OPENING CEREMONY”

YNW MELLY – “I AM YOU”

