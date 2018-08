Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Press play and let “Off season” begin as J Cole opens up to social media about sending in a beat any beat to destroy. As you can tell he grabbed a goody, more like a classic “Oochie Wally ” to be exact. Was this video shot in our own back yard of the DFW or nah ? Its called “Album Of The Year Freestyle”.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: