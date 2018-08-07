CLOSE
On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing Music Soon

Jay Electronica has been teasing us with his debut for almost ten years but has yet to deliver. He has again popped up claiming new material is on the way.

To many people’s surprise, the New Orleans MC shared a photo of himself in London on a motorcycle yesterday (August 6). His caption made it clear that bikes are his newest passion.

“One of my favorite things in life to do. It’s #brrrap season again. #BikeLife #ClutchDumper“.

As expected he got hit with several questions on when he will drop the shelved LP. A couple of lucky followers got a direct response from the “Exhibit C” rapper where he confirmed new music is indeed coming.

When hit with “someone always has to mention this in every post but drop that album please.” Elec simply responded “no worries. soon come.”

JAY ELECTRONICA INSTAGRAM

Source: SCREEN CAPTURE / INSTAGRAM / SCREEN CAPTURE / INSTAGRAM

Seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel another fan asked “So, new music soon? Or nah?” to which Jay said “Yes”.

JAY ELECTRONICA INSTAGRAM

Source: SCREEN CAPTURE / INSTAGRAM / SCREEN CAPTURE / INSTAGRAM

While it is good to see Electronica say that all hope is not lost we have heard this story several times before. Amidst a label bidding war in 2010, which included Bad Boy Entertainment, he announced a record and management deal with Roc Nation. Naturally the Hip-Hop community expected a release shortly after but no luck.

In 2015 frequent collaborator and producer Just Blaze confirmed that the album has been done for some time.

In true Jay Electronica fashion there is no further information on when we can expect the mystery project. Additionally a representative for Roc Nation did not return our inquiries. Let’s hope it finally happens; for the culture.

On God? Jay Electronica Says He Is Releasing Music Soon

