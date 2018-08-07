Cardi B is returning to the stage. The Bronx rapper will be headlining the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio.

It goes down at the Nelson Wolff Stadium on October 27 and 28, which also happens to be Halloween weekend.

This will be Cardi’s first return to performing after giving birth to a new daughter, Kulture, with Migos rapper Offset.

Other Hip-Hop acts on the bill include Tyler, The Creator, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, BlocBoy JB, Smokepurpp and more.

Tickets for the Mala Luna Festival are on sale now at www.malalunamusicfestival.com.

—

Photo: Getty/Prince Williams

Cardi B To Headline San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com

