A few months ago 50 Cent co-signed Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s claim to the throne of King of New York so one would have to think it was only a matter of time before the two hopped on the same record, right? Well, it seems like that time has come and according to Uncle Murda’s homie, Blanco, that record is fire.

Taking to his IG to talk about the upcoming record, Blanco stated that the cut’s called “Get The Strap” and is set to debut during the 8th episode of Starz hit show, Power on August 19. Blanco’s post has disappeared, but the snippet made it online.

Little teaser of “Get The Strap” song. Uncle Murda is featured on it as well. pic.twitter.com/FK0TlgBkqi — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) August 4, 2018

The record couldn’t have come at a better time for Tekashi 6ix9ine who’s been in need of a win after getting kidnapped and beaten for $750K worth of jewelry earlier this summer.

50 for his part has been mum on the record in question but over the weekend did link up with the “Gummo” rapper to rock the Hamptons where the G-Unit general was celebrating the release of his new champagne, Le Chemin Du Roi. 50 stay coming out with new products.

Are you interested in the upcoming 50 and 6ix9ine collaboration or nah? Type away in the comments below and let us know.

50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Cut A “Get The Strap” Single For ‘Power’? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: