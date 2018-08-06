CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game & Apologizes

6 reads
Leave a comment
La La Anthony Signs Copies Of Her New Book 'The Power Playbook '

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Things got a little heated between The Game and his teammate over the weekend.

During a Drew League game on Sunday (August 5), The Game and his teammate, Jarion Henry, got into a scuffle. It’s unclear what set things off but a video clip below shows the two swinging at each other before Henry hits the floor after more people rush in.

See the video HERE

#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game & Apologizes was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Usher & Usher's New Look Celebrates 15th Anniversary At The President's Circle Awards Luncheon
Good Deeds: Ludacris Paid for Stranger’s Groceries in…
 1 hour ago
08.06.18
#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 5 hours ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized…
 7 hours ago
08.06.18
Kendrick Lamar Becomes 1st Rapper Not Named Eminem…
 10 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The…
 10 hours ago
08.06.18
Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever…
 22 hours ago
08.05.18
“Power Talk” Episode 6 Teaser
 22 hours ago
08.05.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Randy Moss Wore Tie With Names Of Black…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close