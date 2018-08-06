Things got a little heated between The Game and his teammate over the weekend.

During a Drew League game on Sunday (August 5), The Game and his teammate, Jarion Henry, got into a scuffle. It’s unclear what set things off but a video clip below shows the two swinging at each other before Henry hits the floor after more people rush in.

See the video HERE

#BijouStarFiles: The Game Attacks Teammate During Basketball Game & Apologizes was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

