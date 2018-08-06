Sean Kingston is back in the news once more over unpaid jewelry fees, an issue that has dogged him for a while. The “Beautiful Girls” singer didn’t appear in court to respond to a lawsuit over unpaid fees for a jewelry loan and now might lose his royalties to pay back $314,000 in a default judgment.

The Blast reports:

Kingston was sued by the jeweler Haimov Jewelers, who accused him of screwing them out of $44k by refusing to pay for items loaned to him, including a Rolex and diamond bracelet.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer never showed up to court to respond and a default judgment was entered in the amount of $314,138.22. The amount was actually larger than the amount requested due to retroactive interest.

On June 29, docs were filed in the case by Haimov Jewelers demanding Sony Music turn over all documents relating to the rapper — including copies of the front and back of the last four checks paid by Sony to Kingston, complete copies of any written authorization for employment by him and all copies of any and all W-2s, 1099s or other tax records for him in their possession for the past three years.

Let this be a lesson, kids. Always check your mail and never miss a court date.

—

Photo: WENN

Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized Over Unpaid Jewelry Bills was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: