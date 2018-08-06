CLOSE
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped Court Date

The struggling actor was just bagged by bounty hunters on an arrest warrant back in April.

Orlando Brown Bounty Hunter Las Vegas

Source: TMZ / TMZ

There are some people in life who have not only aligned themselves with the struggle but seem comfortable there as is the case for Orlando Brown. The former Disney actor, who was just bagged by bounty hunters in saggy underwear on a warrant this past April, skilled a court date for drug possession last week that sparked the new warrant.

TMZ reports:

A clerk with the Las Vegas Justice Court tells TMZ … Orlando was supposed to appear in court Thursday for his drug possession case, but never showed up, so a judge issued an arrest warrant.

TMZ broke the story … Orlando was arrested and booked for felony narcotics possession along with misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Seems Orlando hasn’t learned his lesson. The last time there was a warrant out for his arrest — just 4 months ago — bounty hunters stormed into a Vegas house and dragged him out at gunpoint … in his underwear.

Hopefully, the bounty hunters won’t drag Brown out in his underpants again, or at the very least he has the decency to get dressed first.

Photo: screen cap

Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped Court Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

