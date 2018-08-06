Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For The 1st Time On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Mac Miller is heavy on the press run to promote his fifth studio album Swimming, and that includes the requisite in-studio performance with NPR’s Tiny Desk. Miller ran through a funky, subdued three-song set, which was the first time he’s performed the records from his new LP in front of an audience.

Miller opened up his set with Swimming‘s first single, “Small World,” backed by Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner on the bass, Alexander “Justus” West on guitar, Javad Day on keys, Joseph Cleveland on bass, Kendall Lewis on drums, and a special string appearance from Robin Fay-Massie on violin, YaShauna Swan on second violin, Lelia Walker on viola, and Melaine Hsu on cello.

With Miller largely taking the lead on all vocals, he got a little bridge help from Thundercat on his second song, “What’s The Use” to great effect for the album’s upbeat third single.

The set ends with the triumphant “2009” and Miller had the good fortune of getting some last-minute help with the string section, showering the quartet of women for filling in for him as he couldn’t travel with a string section.

