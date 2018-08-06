CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For The 1st Time On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Miller dropped his fifth studio album, his third for Warner Bros. Records, last week.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Float Fest 2017 - Performances

Source: Jessica Alexander/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Mac Miller is heavy on the press run to promote his fifth studio album Swimming, and that includes the requisite in-studio performance with NPR’s Tiny Desk. Miller ran through a funky, subdued three-song set, which was the first time he’s performed the records from his new LP in front of an audience.

Miller opened up his set with Swimming‘s first single, “Small World,” backed by Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner on the bass, Alexander “Justus” West on guitar, Javad Day on keys, Joseph Cleveland on bass, Kendall Lewis on drums, and a special string appearance from Robin Fay-Massie on violin, YaShauna Swan on second violin, Lelia Walker on viola, and Melaine Hsu on cello.

With Miller largely taking the lead on all vocals, he got a little bridge help from Thundercat on his second song, “What’s The Use” to great effect for the album’s upbeat third single.

The set ends with the triumphant “2009” and Miller had the good fortune of getting some last-minute help with the string section, showering the quartet of women for filling in for him as he couldn’t travel with a string section.

Check out Mac Miller’s Tiny Desk set below.

Photo: WENN

Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For The 1st Time On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For The 1st Time On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In…
 51 mins ago
08.06.18
Mac Miller Rocks Songs From ‘Swimming’ LP For…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
‘Power’ Recap – Season 5, Ep. 6: A…
 2 hours ago
08.06.18
Arrest Warrant Out For Orlando Brown After Skipped…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Beyoncé Covers ‘Vogue’ September Issue [Photos]
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Struggle Savant Sean Kingston May Have Royalties Seized…
 3 hours ago
08.06.18
Kendrick Lamar Becomes 1st Rapper Not Named Eminem…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Collaboration “Get The…
 6 hours ago
08.06.18
Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever…
 18 hours ago
08.05.18
“Power Talk” Episode 6 Teaser
 18 hours ago
08.05.18
High Dogs: These 7 Canines Were Baked Out…
 22 hours ago
08.05.18
Travis Scott Turns Revention Center Into #Astroworld For…
 23 hours ago
08.05.18
Sorry Massa: Ray Lewis Was Shooketh Over Randy…
 24 hours ago
08.05.18
Randy Moss Wore Tie With Names Of Black…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Georgia Woman Details How Ludacris Paid For Her…
 1 day ago
08.05.18
Even Melania Trump Supports LeBron James
 1 day ago
08.05.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close