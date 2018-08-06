CLOSE
Coon Colonel Ray Lewis Sweated Through Jacket In Intense Pro Football HOF Speech

When we're talking about Ray Lewis, you can almost always expect over the top antics like this.

Ray Lewis Pro Football Hall Of Fame Speech

Source: YouTube / screen cap

As a member of the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Ray Lewis defined intensity on the field along with a measurable bit of controversy off it. For his achievements on the field, Lewis rightly deserved to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame but his speech was so over the top that homie sweated through his jacket all while making absolutely no sense.

Lewis did a lot during this speech and managed to stick a number of embarrassing moments into the speech, including putting his children on front street who all probably wished they could have disappeared. It was classic Ray Lewis: yelling, stomping, praising God (which is dope), praising himself, mentioning his pre-game dance and why he did it (very bizarre) and so much more.

Trying to break down every element of Lewis going full rabid pit bull and turning Canton into a church revival, complete with a preacher’s rag, that would have made T.D. Jakes proud would be hard to do. He does give credit to his mother, and aptly asks the crowd to come together to make the country a better place but took the long way to get to those rather beautiful points.

All that aside, we wonder if he’s still in the “sunken place” regarding Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protests.

It is, without a doubt, one of the wildest 34 minutes we’ve ever seen during a Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Check it out below.

photos
