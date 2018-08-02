When it comes to Colin Kaepernick, the NFL is trying to erase all existence of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. He’s not only apparently blacklisted from the NFL, but his presence is not wanted in Madden’s newest video game’s soundtrack as well.

In a clip retweeted by Kap’s girlfriend Nessa, a cleaned up version of YG’s “Big Bank” Colin’s name is used in a lyric by rapper Big Sean, but it is noticeably absent in the game. The lyrics go:

“Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s–. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick. I’m rare as affordable health care.”

You can peep the hate below:

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

Pro Football Talk got an advanced copy of the game and also reported Kaepernick’s name, as well as the curses, have been scrubbed from the game. This latest news continues the trend that started last year, Kap wasn’t even in the game at all in the previous iteration of the popular video game franchise. EA hasn’t commented on the situation but it’s not the news they want going around on the eve of the games release.

Just today a new commercial for Madden NFL’19 featuring Nicki Minaj, Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd, Quavo and Lil Dicky premiered to help promote the game ahead of its August 10th release. This latest disrespect towards Kaepernick won’t sit will a lot of Madden fans. We will be monitoring the situation to see how this situation plays out for EA.

Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Big Sean’s Colin Kaepernick Lyric Removed From YG’s Song In ‘Madden NFL’19’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

