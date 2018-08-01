CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires Club

West's better half Kim Kardashian hinted about the matter during an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' recently.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mercedes Benz Paris Men's Fashion Week

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West has amassed massive amounts of wealth across his music and fashion endeavors, and it appears the hard work is paying off handsomely. If the words of his wife, Kim Kardashian, are true, West will soon be breathing in the rarified air of billionaires after his Yeezy company’s value was recently assessed. 

The Blast exclusively reports:

Kim Kardashian wasn’t joking when she said Kanye West is close to joining the 3-comma club, and it’s all thanks to Yeezy.

Sources close to Kanye tell The Blast his Yeezy company with Adidas just received a valuation that put their total worth close to $1.5 BILLION.

We’re told because Kanye is a majority stake holder in all things Yeezy, he is right at the line of being considered a billionaire.

Our sources say that Kanye has received several offers for investments and potential buyers of the company, but he has not decided yet how much, if any, he wants to part with.

Kim was just on the Jimmy Kimmel Show talking about her sister Kylie Jenner‘s financial success when Kimmel asked if she herself was close to a billionaire.

Kim revealed that “I would say my husband is. That makes me one, right?” Kylie took some heat after Forbes declared she was a “self-made billionaire” and fans pointed out she was a product of her famous family. However, Kylie’s been involved with her company since the beginning, and her cosmetics line literally prints money.

If this does come to light, West’s recent outbursts over allegedly being in debt and his value will all become a thing of the past.

Photo: WENN

Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires Club was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires Club

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil…
 4 hours ago
08.01.18
5 Reasons You Need To Tune In To…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
Beef Bourguignon: French Rappers Booba & Kaaris Get…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
Kanye West Looks Poised To Join The Billionaires…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
11 Things We Learned From Lyor Cohen on…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
NYPD Wants To Talk With J.R. Smith For…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
Choreographer ‘Hollywood’ Talks Working With Diddy, Artistry &…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
Real First Family Barack & Michelle Obama Salute…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
From Rape To Healthy Sex: 9 Revelations From…
 11 hours ago
08.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close