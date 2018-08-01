CLOSE
Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil Kim “Nasty One” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.18

Jim Jones and Jadakiss take to the streets and Lil Kim gets half-naked. Today's Daily Visuals

Source: HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Lil Kim arrives for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: The 90’s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) 

Tekashi 6ix9ine might claim to be the King of New York in today’s rap scene, but there’s still some titans from yesteryear who reside in the city that never sleeps. Many still make their presence felt whenever they rise from their slumber.

Such is the case in Jim Jones “Dust And Powder” where he and Jadakiss take to the streets of the Big Apple to let everyone know that they still have the hood on lock. Tight clothes and all.

Speaking of Hip-Hop veterans, Lil Kim comes through with a new clip for “Nasty One” and gets that Hardcore groove back that made her a household name.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and more.

JIM JONES FT. JADAKISS – “DUST AND POWDER”

https://embed.tidal.com/tidal-embed.js

LIL KIM – “NASTY ONE”

CURREN$Y – “TARGA”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “ASTRONAUT KID”

ALT-J FT. PUSHA T – “IN COLD BLOOD”

TINK – “M.I.A.”

KODIE SHANE FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “LOVE & DRUGZ II”

BRIANNA PERRY FT. BLOCBOY JB – “SLOW DANCE”

Jim Jones ft. Jadakiss “Dust and Powder,” Lil Kim “Nasty One” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
