Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime

Hennessy Black

The saying “Hennything is possible” takes on a whole new meaning with Hennessy Black.

The popular cognac teamed up with Natural Skincare Spa Caudalíe for Vinothérapie sessions carried out by licensed Vino-therapists who use all natural product and the magic of grapes to bring your skin to life.

 

Folks are raving about the extremely nourishing “Vinosource” facial in which dead cells are removed from your face using fresh grapes, a recovery essential oil massage and a cocooning mask  (which restores moisture for a healthy, glowing appearance).

 

The Vinothérapie sessions were topped off with a special cocktail called the “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet”. Usually when you think of mixed Hennessy cocktail, words like “soft” and “smooth” don’t come to mind. But with it’s warming, smooth quality, Hennessy Black broke the mold.

Hit the flip for the delicious “Hennessy Black New York Gimlet” recipe. And be sure to stop by Caudalíe Spa in Manhattan’s Upper East Side to get your skin in tip, top, grapey shape.

Tell them we sent you.

Hennessy Black Teams Up With Caudalíe Skincare To Give The Grape-est Experience Of A Lifetime was originally published on globalgrind.com

