CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

0 reads
Leave a comment
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Looks like we will get a chance to live our throwback dreams at the So So Def Anniversary Tour kicking off in October.

Jermaine Dupri is planning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his record label So So Def with an 11-city tour. According to The Associated Press, the lineup will include Jermaine himself along with Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.

READ MORE

Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test…
 3 hours ago
08.01.18
Russell Simmons Is Reportedly Selling Off Property As…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Netflix Says Louis Farrakhan Doc Not Coming To…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Are You Here For It?: Jermaine Dupri Announces…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
#BijouStarFiles: French Montana Robbed In Armed Home Invasion
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Gary With Da Tea Shares His Heartbreaking But…
 5 hours ago
08.01.18
Real First Family Barack & Michelle Obama Salute…
 6 hours ago
08.01.18
New Details Emerge In Tristan Thompson’s Draymond Green…
 7 hours ago
08.01.18
Stevie J
#WordEyeHeard: Faith Evans and Stevie J Renting Yacht…
 8 hours ago
08.01.18
Trump Trolled Mercilessly After Saying You Need ID…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Tyson Beckford Came For Kim Kardashian’s Hips, Mrs.…
 9 hours ago
08.01.18
Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last…
 10 hours ago
08.01.18
Mind Blown: Did You Know Dora The Explorer…
 11 hours ago
08.01.18
VMA’s, What’s Good? 5 Artists Who Should’ve Had…
 21 hours ago
07.31.18
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Feat. Jacquees “Black Bonnie” [New Video]
 23 hours ago
07.31.18
Wale ft. Jacquees “Black Bonnie,” Dreezy “Where Them…
 1 day ago
07.31.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close