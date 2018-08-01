Your childhood will never be the same after you find out the truth about Dora The Explorer. While we went our entire lives thinking the cartoon character was supposed to represent a real little girl, it turns out she’s really supposed to represent a computer program. A Twitter user broke down the entire theory.

IM SO FKING SLOW….

Dora the explorer; she’s a freaking computer program. ComputaDORA in Spanish is computer. There was always a mouse and the little opening title in the beginning. 😐 pic.twitter.com/iUP6Arc5q7 — Tomato-Tamato (@TamiaTamato) July 30, 2018

This makes perfect sense, considering this used to be the opening scene for Dora the Explorer.

Oh, but there’s more. They spill the tea on Boots too.

DEEPER INTO THE RABBIT HOLE: Boots…. he fucking reBOOTS the program. Boots was never there in the beginning of her journey. He always joined her minutes into the show. 🤔 So who’s swiper and backpack? pic.twitter.com/XvPJhv40Ni — Tomato-Tamato (@TamiaTamato) July 30, 2018

Mind blown!

Mind Blown: Did You Know Dora The Explorer Was A Computer Program And Not A Real Girl? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: