Happy August: The Many Moods Of The Last Month Of Summer

It’s the first day of August — which means many things for many people.

It’s the beginning of the end of Summer.

It’s back to school time for most kids.

It’s Leo Season.

It’s Obama’s birthday month.

The VMAs airs this month.

It’s Romance Awareness Month.

How are you celebrating this August?

