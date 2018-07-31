CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BijouStarFiles: Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…

3 reads
Leave a comment
2017 amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair - Inside

Source: Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017 / Getty

Age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to having children these days and 48-year-old Naomi Campbell might be joining the new moms club very soon!

Naomi Campbell pregnant with her first child? Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, shared a 4D ultrasound on Instagram, confirming that he is to be a dad, which hints that the supermodel could well be pregnant as the pair are rumoured to be dating. Skepta simply captioned the post with a rose emoji, leading fans to question who he is having his first child with, with one person writing: “Yes yes congrats Naomi and Skepta.” Another person tweeted: “If Naomi Campbell really is pregnant… that’s going to be the prettiest baby ever.”

Skepta also sparked rumours that he and Naomi are expecting their first child together back in June. After a follower mentioned their relationship, he responded with a pregnant woman emoji, leading the follower to retweet his response, adding: “Wait? Skepta told me back in June that Naomi Campbell was pregnant.”

READ MORE

#BijouStarFiles: Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper… was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #BijouStarFiles: Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#BijouStarFiles: Naomi Campbell Allegedly Pregnant By This Rapper…
 4 hours ago
07.31.18
Trump You Still A Bum: LeBron Says He…
 6 hours ago
07.31.18
adidas For What?: Drake Teases A New Nike…
 6 hours ago
07.31.18
Tristan Thompson Gave Draymond Green The Fade &…
 6 hours ago
07.31.18
Kanye West Still Likes Klan-Friendly President Trump, Per…
 6 hours ago
07.31.18
Beyoncé Reportedly Tapped For Vogue September Takeover
 7 hours ago
07.31.18
The Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Castlevania’ Is…
 7 hours ago
07.31.18
HipHopDX Hits 50 Cent With $3M Lawsuit Over…
 7 hours ago
07.31.18
Drake & Shiggy
#WordEyeHeard: Lala Anthony to Play Kiki in “In…
 7 hours ago
07.31.18
LeBron James Says Donald Trump Is Using Sports…
 12 hours ago
07.31.18
Drake To Produce HBO Series “Euphoria”
 12 hours ago
07.31.18
Bow Wow Is So Tired Of Fame He’s…
 12 hours ago
07.31.18
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 23 hours ago
07.30.18
Rest In Power (Trailer) The Trayvon Martin Story
 1 day ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 1 day ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close