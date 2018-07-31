Via | HipHopDX

ow Wow has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager. Now 31, the So So Def rapper is so tired of fame, he says he’s ready to quit the rap game for good, give away all his money and get a job at GameStop.

On Monday morning (July 30), Bow Wow went on a bona fide Twitter tirade after a fan accused him of being a cheater. Evidently, comments on his personal life unleashed Bow Wow’s wrath.

After the same Twitter user tweeted about his behavior at a club, Bow Wow snapped back with unbridled anger.

Bow Wow Is So Tired Of Fame He's Giving Away His Money & Leaving Rap was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

