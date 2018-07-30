CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching

Origin Access Premier will cost subscribers $14.99 a month and $99 for an annual subscription saving yourself $80.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Madden 19

Source: EA Sports / EA Sports

EA offered PC Gamers a crack at its “vault” allowing them to play a selection of games when it first introduced its Origin Access subscription service. Now the game company is looking to up the ante with the launch of Origin Access Premium which they first teased at E3.

The biggest complaint when it came to Origin Access is lack of recent releases for PC gamers to choose from. With the new premium tier in the service, EA hopes to quell those complaints by offering those who sign up the opportunity to play upcoming big name titles such as Anthem, FIFA 19, Madden NFL 19 and Battlefield V five days early on top of having unlimited access to the games.

Of course, to get such access it’s not going to come cheap at all. Origin Access Premier will cost subscribers $14.99 a month and $99 for an annual subscription saving yourself $80. Once signed up you will get the perks listed above, access to the vault and 10% off Origin Store purchases. Users of lower tier service your fee of $4.99 per month, or $29.99 annually will remain the same so don’t worry about any surprises in your payment plan for now.

It’s clear video game streaming is becoming the wave, and EA has been one of the first companies to get on board with allowing gamers access to massive libraries for a fee. We wouldn’t be surprised to see other prominent video game companies to fo the streaming route and open up their libraries for a monthly or annual fee.

Photo: EA

EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Noreaga ft. Fat Joe “Don’t Know,” Tory Lanez…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Octavia Spencer To Play Haircare Mogul Madam CJ…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
6 Things To Know About Rapper Project Youngin…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
19 items
Sultry Dancehall Diva Danielle D.I. Has An “Addicktion”…
 5 hours ago
07.30.18
EA’s Origin Access Premier Service Officially Launching
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
8 Things We Learned From Tekashi 6ix9ine on…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lauryn Hill Releases An Acoustic “Ex-Factor” Music Video…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
Lala Anthony To Play Kiki In Drake’s “In…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James Opens I Promise School In Hometown,…
 7 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Monday Motivation: This Pic Of Future In 2003…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close