CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of Moving Cars For In My Feeling Challenge

The Shiggy dance and the slim chance of going viral aren't worth getting hurt over. Besides, what would Drake think?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake & Shiggy

Source: @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow / Instagram

The Shiggy dance has lived on in viral infamy due to its connection to Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track, sparking a dance challenge for the ages. However, some fans are risking life and limb to perform the dance by hopping out of moving cars and the NTSB wants an end to it.

The Blast reports:

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous – to you and those around you,” said Nicholas Worrell, Chief of Safety Advocacy at the National Transportation Safety Board.

He adds, “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge.”

Yeah, we have to admit that’s pretty goofy too. Dance and enjoy yourselves, but don’t one yourself trying to go global on the ‘Gram.

Photo: Instagram

NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of Moving Cars For In My Feeling Challenge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of Moving Cars For In My Feeling Challenge

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Action-Packed Multi-Player…
 1 hour ago
07.30.18
12 items
Bow Wow, His Girlfriend, Waka Flocka & Tammy…
 1 hour ago
07.30.18
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Premier To Be Delayed…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
NTSB Want Folks To Stop Jumping Out Of…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
0 item
Twitter Loved Kendrick Lamar’s Acting Debut As Laces…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
She Got Game: ‘NBA Live 19’ Will Allow…
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up [WATCH]
 3 hours ago
07.30.18
Happy Birthday Ice JJ Fish: Here’s What The…
 6 hours ago
07.30.18
It Just Keep Callin’ Me: Kendrick Lamar And…
 8 hours ago
07.30.18
Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
LeBron James: Opening school to be one of…
 10 hours ago
07.30.18
Six Celebs With A Natural Glow Thanks To…
 19 hours ago
07.29.18
Exposed: NBA’s Drew Valentine Gets Bullied By Streetballer…
 23 hours ago
07.29.18
King’s Court: LeBron Shows Out In Bronny Jr.’s…
 1 day ago
07.29.18
Damn, Sis: Blac Chyna Tries The Zoom Challenge,…
 1 day ago
07.29.18
Best Memes Of The Week: From Durag Drake…
 1 day ago
07.29.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close