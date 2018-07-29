CLOSE
Sunday Jam Session: These Dancers Go Awf On An Afrobeat Track

Make room.

UK - London - Notting Hill Carnival

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

With the weekend winding down it’s nothing like being with family and friends to motivate you for the upcoming week.

This is one of the reasons a jam session can be crucial for dancers trying to take their craft to the next level. Just take @afrobeast_ and the circle of dancers from Ghana below…

 

Flames.

Swipe through to check out more talent from this DWP Academy jam session, including moves from @dancegodlloydRegina Dadzie, and more!

Sunday Jam Session: These Dancers Go Awf On An Afrobeat Track was originally published on globalgrind.com

