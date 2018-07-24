The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They #TeamIssa Or #TeamLawrence

After dividing Twitter timelines for months, the question still remains, who is right? Team Issa or Team Lawrence?

‘Insecure’ castmates Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Y’lan Noel, Sarunas J. Jackson, Natasha Rothwell and showrunner Prentice Penny vote on whether they’re rooting for Team Issa or Team Lawrence.

Check out the video above.