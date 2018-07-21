CLOSE
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia Arrest

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Offset is reportedly looking at four charges following his Friday (July 20) arrest in Georgia.

TMZ says the Migos rap phenom has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime — both felonies — as well as two misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana and an improper lane change.

[This article has been updated. The original version was published on July 20, 2018 at 2:49 p.m. PST and can be found below.]

Offset has reportedly been arrested. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper was taken into custody on Friday (July 20) while cruising around the outskirts of Atlanta. Police reportedly pulled the vehicle over for the tint on its windows.

