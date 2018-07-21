CLOSE
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun Charges

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B wasn’t kidding when she rapped that she likes her me “in and out of jail”.

 

On Friday, her husband and Migos member Offset was arrested in Atlanta on gun and drug charges after his Porsche was pulled over for making an illegal lane change. Police searched his 2014 Porsche 911 Carrera and found three guns, over $107,000 in cash and less than one ounce of marijuana.

 

 

According to jail records, Offset, whose real name is, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was charged with making an improper lane change, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. His 27-year old bodyguard, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was also charged with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a crime.

As of now, both guys are still being held at a Clayton County jail. Meanwhile, Offset’s wife Cardi is home loving up on their new baby girl.

 

Free Offset, for the Kulture.

via GIPHY

 

Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony Gun Charges was originally published on globalgrind.com



