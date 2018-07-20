Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Yung Al knows Sunnyside is home

Entertainment News
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yung Al stuck to what he knows best at the Dub Car Show. He put on for Sunnyside! DJ Eric chops it up with the Behind Tint representative himself to get his thoughts on showing out at the car show for the first time.

Watch the exclusive interview now and for MORE Dub Car Show footage with interviews from A.Chal, Paul Wall, BlocBoy JB, Blac Youngsta, head here.

Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

