DFW’s Bobby Sessions Releases ‘RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa'[Stream]

Bobby Sessions continues making noise in music with his latest project titled ‘EP RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa.’ The tracks are deep-thinkers that touch on racism, crime, police brutality and more with titles like “Politics,” “Unchained!,” and “Black Neighborhood.” Stream RVLTN (Chapter 1): The Divided States of AmeriKKKa below and get to know the songs so you can sing along with Bobby live at the 97-9 Monster Energy Dub Car Show and Concert Sept 9!

Continue reading

