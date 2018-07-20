CLOSE
That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To Your Mama

We love this kid.

Do you know about young Caidyn Bennett? One of the youngest viral stars doing it in the game, the actor and comedian has been lighting social media up with his hilarious take on different issues. In the clip up top, he tackles what it’s like to talk back to a Black mama. With over 6.5 million views on Facebook alone, it’s safe to say every last one of us can relate. Press play and hit the flip to hear him speak on people who borrow money with no intent to return it.

