Showstopper: Jennifer Hudson & Taylor Swift Gear Up For A Movie Adaption Of ‘Cats’

A popular musical is finally about to hit the big screen after over 37 years on the stage.

According to Variety, British production company Working Title is turning Cats into a full-fledged film directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech). Lee Hall of Billy Elliot fame will pen the screenplay while the cast will include Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and the iconic stage and film actor Ian McKellen.

It’s definitely an interesting choice to put Jennifer and Taylor in a musical together, let alone Cats. The musical is based on a book of children’s poems by T.S. Eliot and tells the story of street “Jellicle cats” hoping to reach the “Heaviside layer” (an analogy for the afterlife). The musical is possibly most famous for the showstopper song “Memory” sung by the character Grizabella.

…of course Jennifer Hudson will be playing Grizabella.

It’s yet to be known who the other actors will be playing. Shooting is supposed to start in the U.K. come November.

With Jennifer’s voice…

Taylor’s fanbase…

And James Corden not being shy on the stage…

Or in cars…

The movie could definitely be a hit. We’ll keep you posted as a release date arrives!

