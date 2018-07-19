CLOSE
The Migos Give Cardi B’s ‘Drip’ an ATL Makeover

Migos aren’t done with blessing Cardi B’s smash ‘Drip.’ They’re back for a second round and this time they brought some friends. Check out the remix featuring Future, Young Thug and Hoodrich and Pablo Juan. Cardi B decided to sit this one out and let them have the shine.

