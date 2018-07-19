Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting: One Of The Year’s Most Interesting Films

Entertainment News
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new movie Blindspotting.

The film follows Collin a young man who must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. Sounds like a piece of cake but his friendship with a volatile white best friend makes it very hard to do. Throw in Collin being an eyewitness to a police officer shooting a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets and the movie really gets interesting.

As for our conversation, we talked about how the movie took over 9 years to write and they opened up about the excitement of bringing this film to life as well as some of the tough topics they tackle in the movie.

Blindspotting his theaters Friday.

Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting: One Of The Year’s Most Interesting Films was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting: One Of The Year’s Most Interesting Films

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 09, 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Friends and Fam Hurt Behind Faith Evans…
 25 mins ago
07.19.18
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting:…
 2 hours ago
07.19.18
Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay…
 5 hours ago
07.19.18
Drake & Entourage Chewed Out By Uber Driver…
 7 hours ago
07.19.18
Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs:…
 7 hours ago
07.19.18
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 23 hours ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las…
 24 hours ago
07.18.18
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 1 day ago
07.18.18
15 items
YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
 1 day ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close