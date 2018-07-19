CLOSE
National News
Home > Uncategorized

Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job

5 reads
Leave a comment
Mercedes-Benz dealership in China

Source: picture alliance / Getty

CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day

Walter Carr, an Alabama college student, whose car broke down the day before his first day of work at his new job decided to make the 20 mile trip on foot because he couldn’t secure a ride.

Hours before his first day working for Bellhops Movers, Carr started walking at midnight, making it to the town by 4 a.m. When he got there he encountered Pelham police officers, who took him to breakfast and dropped him at his assignment.

 

Jenny Lamey says Carr declined her offer to rest before working, instead he went straight to work. Impressed by his work ethic, she started a GoFundMe that raised more than $6,600. When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin learned about his new employee, he drove from Tennessee to surprise him with a new whip.

Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Super Dope: CEO Buys Employee A Car After Hearing He Walked 20 Miles For His First Day On The Job

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 7 hours ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 8 hours ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 8 hours ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 10 hours ago
07.18.18
15 items
YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 12 hours ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 14 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 14 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 14 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 15 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close