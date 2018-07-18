CLOSE
Entertainment News
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New Video]

After the release of his successful album ‘Harder Than Ever’ which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Lil Baby isn’t done. He just released  “Coupe” featuring Offset.

 

