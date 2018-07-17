Another day, another dance challenge. The latest #ZoomChallenge is cute and fun, but some people are taking it overboard.

This challenge is courtesy of Lil Yachty’s song “Mickey” featuring Offset and ironically Lil Baby. It involves whisking away your toddler as soon as the rapper says the word “zoom”. Check below for a few examples.

Someone is going to break their neck! Someone call an ambulance for that second baby.

Watch some more hilarious #ZoomChallenge videos below.

The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave A Baby With A Broken Neck was originally published on globalgrind.com

