Chance the Rapper Says He's Releasing a New Album This Week

Chance the Rapper says he’s releasing a new album later this week. In a new interview with the Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot, he confirmed it’s coming, but wouldn’t explain how he planned to release it. “I’ve never been against selling music,” Chance said. “Music has value. I put my music out there for free because I wanted people to see and notice it as a beacon for what I’m doing, in terms of how unorthodox I wanted my approach and my delivery of each piece of music to be.” Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for more information.

Historically, Chance has released his work on free streaming platforms. His last album, 2016’s Coloring Book, streamed exclusively on Apple Music for two weeks before it became available for free elsewhere. It went on to become the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy.

