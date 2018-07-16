Kruz Newz: LeBron James Was in the Building for the Lakers Summer League Game

LeBron James sat courtside at the Lakers Summer League game against the Pistons in Las Vegas. Cavaliers played after the Lakers game and LeBron was even seen chopping it up with his former coach.

The big story is the shorts he’s rocking, they already sold out even though they cost $500.

LeBron James enters w/ Lakers shorts to a standing ovation from Lakers fans at Las Vegas Summer League pic.twitter.com/TPWwc4UvOj — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 15, 2018

The 👑 is in the building for #LakersSummer pic.twitter.com/L0yW1fDuAh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 15, 2018

Damn those Lakers shorts LeBron is wearing are $500….https://t.co/qFNfVBkXtk pic.twitter.com/bC6dYpOXdC — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 15, 2018

