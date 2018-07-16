CLOSE
Kruz Newz: LeBron James Was in the Building for the Lakers Summer League Game

LeBron James sat courtside at the Lakers Summer League game against the Pistons in Las Vegas.  Cavaliers played after the Lakers game and LeBron was even seen chopping it up with his former coach.

The big story is the shorts he’s rocking, they already sold out even though they cost $500.

