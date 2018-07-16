5 reads Leave a comment
LeBron James sat courtside at the Lakers Summer League game against the Pistons in Las Vegas. Cavaliers played after the Lakers game and LeBron was even seen chopping it up with his former coach.
The big story is the shorts he’s rocking, they already sold out even though they cost $500.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: LeBron James Was in the Building for the Lakers Summer League Game
- “Clean” the Official Remix to Focus by H.E.R. [VIDEO]
- Paul Wall Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]
- #WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in the US
- Bobby Sessions Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]
- Flexinfab Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]
- Z-RO Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]
- #WordEyeHeard: Pacman Jones Thinks NFL Players Should Stand for National Anthem [VIDEO]
- Dorrough Music Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]
- Grab Your Tissues: Homeless Man Remixes ‘Happy Birthday’ Song For Woman Who Bought Him Food
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
YG Stops By Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTOS)
1. YGSource:Radio One 1 of 8
2. YGSource:Radio One 2 of 8
3. YGSource:Radio One 3 of 8
4. YGSource:Radio One 4 of 8
5. YGSource:Radio One 5 of 8
6. YGSource:Radio One 6 of 8
7. YGSource:Radio One 7 of 8
8. YGSource:Radio One 8 of 8
comments – add yours