Too Far? JBA Coach Pushes Player And Yells “Stop Being A B****”

Some called it assault, others say players are getting soft.

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Social media is debating whether JBA coach Edward Denard went too far while trying to motivate one of his players.

In the viral video below, Denard gets in Montrell Dixson’s face, pushes him and tells him to “stop being a bitch.”

Hit the jump to see what social media had to say about the coach’s actions.

