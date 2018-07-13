0 reads Leave a comment
Folks are still up in arms over the fact that Forbes called Kylie Jenner self-made.
There are many reasons why that narrative is dangerous for the self-esteem of young women who want to know what they’re doing wrong and why they’re not billionaires by 20 years old.
The idea that the daughter of Caitlyn & Kris Jenner, and sister of Kim Kardashian is “self-made” is pretty preposterous.
But here are some young folks who may not be billionaire status (yet), but are well on their way and actual represent the dictionary’s definition of self-made.
Hit the flip to check em’ out.
Tell De’ Trut Forbes: 5 Young People Who Are Self-Made IRL was originally published on globalgrind.com
