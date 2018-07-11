Ready for a Comedy Movie Starring King James?

Seems LeBron’s finding places to spend his new money thanks to that four-year $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Variety, King James is set to star in an upcoming untitled comedy flick that was just sold to Paramount Players. Bron, who will also co-produce the movie is teaming up with writer Steve Mallory and his SpringHill production partner Maverick Carter which according to sources has been in development for months. Are you ready to see LeBron take on a starring role in a comedy?

