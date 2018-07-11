CLOSE
Bongrats! Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl With Migos Inspired Name

Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Cardi B and Offset are clearly aware of the special spot they hold in the culture.

 

So much so that they decided to name their newborn baby girl “Kulture Kiari Cephus”. 

 

Cardi gave birth to Kulture on Tuesday in Atlanta with her hubby right by her side. This is the Bronx beauty’s first child, while this is Offset’s fourth.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

 

Folks wasted no time coming for the one-day old baby’s unique name.

It could’ve been way worse though.

But we all knew that Cardi was unique the day she made us laugh on IG, so why wouldn’t her kid with a Migo be just as eclectic?

 

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

via GIPHY

photos
