Jaden Smith Makes History with New Album Entirely on Instagram

Jaden Smith turned 20 yesterday and for his birthday he gave us the present…an electric version of his album Syre called ‘Syre: The Electric Album.’

He also made history in doing so, by dropping the first album released entirely through Instagram. The songs are all video clips and when you look at his IG page, you’ll see the various posts combing to make the artwork.

Some of the posts contain the revamped tracks. Check it out on his IG page!

SYRE: The Electric Album

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

 

 

 

 

 

