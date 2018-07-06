CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed

8 reads
Leave a comment
14th Annual BMI Atlanta Holiday Party

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

If Nicki Minaj’s “Boo’d Up” remix featuring Quavo did nothing else for the culture, it inspired many others to try their hand at doing something better.

First Fabolous gave “Boo’d Up” a shot. The Brooklyn rapper dropped his own remix on Instagram.

My Turn… #BooDUpRemix ***LINK IN BIO***

A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on

 

Ehh, it was okay.

T-Pain was the next artist to promise a remix of the year’s song of the summer.

 

And frankly, it was the remix we deserve.

T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading T-Pain Might Have Just Given Us The Only “Boo’d” Up Remix We Ever Needed

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
T.I and Tiny
#WordEyeHeard: Tiny Hired Private Investigator to Trail T.I.
 6 hours ago
07.06.18
Drake’s Confessional “March 14” Reportedly Came Before Pusha…
 11 hours ago
07.06.18
Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida
 11 hours ago
07.06.18
These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
This Proves You Never Know When Or Where…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
LMAO: When The Dentist Medication Brings Out Your…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
From Wakanda To Mutual Combat: Black Panther Star…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
19 items
Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Drake’s “Scorpion” Went Platinum On Its Release Date
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 1 day ago
07.05.18
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 2 days ago
07.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close