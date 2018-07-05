CLOSE
She’s Not Your BEST Friend If She Doesn’t Take Your Pics Like This…

BFFs only.

One young woman is going viral after she did what she needed to do to make sure she got her friend’s graduation photos right. She was clearly dedicated to the cause, as she laid on the floor in her Chucks and box braids. Sis did not come to play.

Soon after, the innanet began talking about how real friends take their friends’ photos—and we agree. Hit the flip to see people doing the absolute most to capture the moment…

