Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You Know This Version?

Entertainment News
| 07.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Evangeline Lilly & Michael Douglas sit down with Xilla Valentine to discuss Ant-Man and The Wasp the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During this fun interview, Lilly & Douglas reveal the most ridiculous things they’ve done to entertain a child and talk about the wonders of working on a big CGI film.

Evangeline also reveals that she knows a different version of Miss Mary Mack than the one you’re used to.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters everywhere July 6th, 2018

Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You Know This Version? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You Know This Version?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Lee Daniels
#WordEyeHeard: Lee Daniels Claims He Discovered Cardi B…
 5 hours ago
07.05.18
Evangeline Lilly Plays Miss Mary Mack. Do You…
 5 hours ago
07.05.18
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub
#WordEyeHeard: Safaree Shows Off Royalty Check From Nicki…
 6 hours ago
07.05.18
19 items
Here’s How Your Fave Celebs Spent The 4th…
 6 hours ago
07.05.18
Drake’s “Scorpion” Went Platinum On Its Release Date
 10 hours ago
07.05.18
Will Smith Speaks On Kanye West, Drake, &…
 10 hours ago
07.05.18
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For…
 11 hours ago
07.05.18
Joseline Back! 10 Lessons For Survival From ‘The…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Hilarious Hov: 9 Times Jay-Z Was Funny Without…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Here Are 5 Of The Most Viral 4th…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
If You Don’t Think That Black Culture Influences…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
(Sigh): 8 Times Virtual IG Star Lil’ Miquela…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
World Domination? Disney Is Making Robots That Can…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Skillz: Can You Drum In Your Sleep Like…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
Please Don’t End Up Like This Woman, Trying…
 1 day ago
07.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close