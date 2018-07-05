Drake’s “Scorpion” Went Platinum On Its Release Date

Via | HipHopDX

Drake’s Scorpion album has proven to be a juggernaut.

The OVO boss’ double LP was certified platinum by the RIAA on June 29, the same day of its release. Although Drake’s album has been streamed a record-breaking number of times, its certification is due in large part to the success of its singles.

“God’s Plan” and “Nice for What” both went multi-platinum, racking up more than 10 million equivalent units. Under the RIAA’s album-equivalent unit standards, 1,500 streams or 10 track sales are equivalent to one album sale, making Scorpion eligible for platinum status upon its release.

