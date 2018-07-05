CLOSE
Ella Mai Recruits Nicki Minaj & Quavo For “Boo’d Up” Remix

Ella Mai

British singer-songwriter Ella Mai has tapped both Nicki Minaj and Migos member Quavo for her “Boo’d Up” remix.

The summer banger, which was produced by Mustard, comes on the heels of her performance at this year’s BET Awards and her recent feature as YouTube’s Artist on the Rise.

The original “Boo’d Up” has, as of this writing, more than 115 million views on YouTube and has been in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks.

 

 

