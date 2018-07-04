Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” has become the song of the year just in time for summertime flings and “feelings,” in the words of Ella.

Some might argued the track is perfect as it is, but of course remixes will come through whether you like it or not.

A huge one dropped on Tuesday, and let’s just say it’s not getting the best reaction.

The track features Nicki Minaj and Quavo and already people are like…

But there’s some good responses too…I guess.

Check out the song for yourself below, then swipe through to find out what kind of “feelings” Twitter is giving.

Eesh: Twitter Has Some Strong Opinions About Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’ Remix was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: