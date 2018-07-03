CLOSE
Remy Ma And Papoose Confirm They’re Going To Have A Baby

Remy is four months pregnant!

The weekend was a special one for Remy Ma and Papoose. The couple not only celebrated 10 years of marriage by renewing their vows in a gorgeous ceremony, they also confirmed that they’re expecting!

Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia

The couple had been trying for years to get pregnant and last year there were plenty of rumors stating that to be the case. However, Remy made it official in an Instagram post in which she not only broke down what it took to plan and pull off her vow renewal ceremony but how far along she was in the pregnancy.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she said. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours. Thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia”

