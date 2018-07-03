The weekend was a special one for Remy Ma and Papoose. The couple not only celebrated 10 years of marriage by renewing their vows in a gorgeous ceremony, they also confirmed that they’re expecting!

The couple had been trying for years to get pregnant and last year there were plenty of rumors stating that to be the case. However, Remy made it official in an Instagram post in which she not only broke down what it took to plan and pull off her vow renewal ceremony but how far along she was in the pregnancy.

RELATED: Relive Our Favorite Moments From Be Expo Featuring Remy Ma, Allen Iverson & More

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year,” she said. “We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours. Thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart ) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phone

Remy Ma And Papoose Confirm They’re Going To Have A Baby was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: