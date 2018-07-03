Paul Rudd Asked TI To Show Him Around Atlanta Then This Happen

07.03.18
When you work with the King of the South in his hometown you’d expect to see the sights and sounds of what makes everything great. Well, Paul Rudd discovered something totally different while filming Ant-Man And The Wasp in Atlanta with TI.

During an interview with Xilla Valentine, the Ant-Man actor revealed that he asked TIP to show him around only to get laughed at by TI. We are guessing it was a little too rough to pulling up with Marvel’s million dollar man.

After the camera cut off Paul Rudd told me that TI called him around 2am to hang out, to which he replied TI we have a 6am call time.

Ant-Man and The Wasp hits theaters Friday, July 6th, 2018.

